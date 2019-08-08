Madame Tussauds To Unveil Aaliyah Wax Statue In Las Vegas This Month

Madame Tussauds will honor late singer Aaliyah with a wax figure tribute set to debut in Las Vegas on August 21st.

To celebrate the event, Aaliyah’s family and estate have set up a contest for loyal fans to get a chance to attend the exclusive VIP party where the wax figure will be unveiled.

The official Aaliyah Instagram page had this to say:

“We are proud to announce that Aaliyah will be the next iconic star immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. Show us your best Aaliyah inspired look and be one of 10 lucky fans to win an invite to the VIP figure launch party at #TussaudsVegas! Download the Aaliyah App and share your photo or video using #ShowUsYourAaliyah on the app and Instagram to be entered to win.”

“Are you ready to swing with Aaliyah?” Narrated by her brother Rashad Haughton! Aaliyah is coming to Madame Tussaud’s Vegas on August 21st! Enter to win tickets to the exclusive unveiling event! Read rules here: https://t.co/hho1a5U3k2 @AaliyahHaughton @RAD_6 @TussaudsVegas pic.twitter.com/TsCNT48ysM — AaliyahApp (@AaliyahApp) August 5, 2019

The Aaliyah App, created by the artist’s brother Rashad Haughton, helps to keep fans in the loop and allows users “to post videos up to three minutes long. The more likes, views, and connects a video receives, the higher it reaches on the app’s ‘hot page’,” per Digital Journal.

“It has been amazing to see the response we’ve had to the app so far. We appreciate the incredible outpour of support and talent from Aaliyah fans that is being shared on the app. It’s a real community of not only Aaliyah fans, but art and music lovers as well,” said Rashad.

The Aaliyah App was released after the long-awaited Aaliyah for M.A.C makeup collection that launched in June

Fans launched an online petition back in 2015 to get a wax figure of the actress/songstress at Madame Tussauds. The petition received over 2000 signatures.

The superstar tragically died in a plane crash at the age of 22 on her way back to the U.S. from her “Rock the Boat” video shoot in the Bahamas. August 25th marks the 18th anniversary of her untimely death.

Check out the announcement about the contest below:

