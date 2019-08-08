Five-Part Documentary Series About Tupac And His Mother Afeni Shakur Coming To FX

Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur, will be the focus of a five-part FX documentary, the network announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Directed by Allen Hughes, “Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” will be a re-telling of his relationship with his mother, who was a noted civil rights activist and Black Panther member. Afeni died on May 2, 2016.

The series will feature interviews from folks who personally knew them as well as never-before-heard or seen music, writings and poetry from the late artist.

“There’s a ton of music and a ton of material, but there’s also an unbelievably fascinating biography, which is really a biography about Tupac’s mother and father and how he grew up in various places with them,” FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters at TCA. “[Shakur] is a very fascinating man and a very complicated artist. I think the kinds of stories that appeal to us are the ones that have characters at the center of them but they’re also about humanity in a really broad way. They’re about big, profound ideas about art and society.”

He added, “So I think what excites me about this documentary is, to me, even though it’s a nonfiction show, it falls into the same category as American Crime Story. I think there’s just a lot of things to be excavated through writing and character that are really worth examining about humanity in general and American society in particular.”

No release date has been given, but the series is part of the network’s slate of documentary projects, including “Hip-Hop Untold,” a six-part examination of America’s criminalization of the genre and fascination with the street culture that exists within it, per EW.com.

