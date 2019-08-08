Chris Rock Slammed As Racist After ‘Bet He White’ Joke About Mass Shooters

Chris Rock made a play on Betty White’s name while joking about the latest mass shootings that took place over the weekend, and the post has riled up some fans, with many are accusing the comedian of being “racist” against white people.

Rock shared a meme of a photo of the “Golden Girls” star and it was captioned: “The first thing people say when a mass shooting is announced… Bet he white,” an obvious pun on Betty’s name.

The post received mixed reactions, with many criticizing Rock for linking mass shootings to white men — see the post below.

While the majority of America’s mass shooters and domestic terrorists are white/male supremacists, some of Rock’s followers said it was unfair to assume active shooters were white.

Here are some of their reactions via AOL.com:

“If a white person posted this about black people their career would be over but when it’s the other way around nobody gives two s***s,” read one comment. “You can’t fight racism with racism, you’re just contributing to the problem. Sad a 17-year-old kid has to say this.”

“This is racist,” complained another.

“Don’t ya love how this is racist but nobody cares because he is black,” one person wrote. “We all need to unite instead being toxic on social media and solve the problem.”

“Stay out of politics clown,” read another angry comment. “The rich need to stop this.”

“Although it’s comedy, it’s still racist,” added a commenter. “Flip the races and say, ‘When we hear somebody was mugged, we think… ‘“

“Do you not like white people? Not all of us are bad people,” one asked Rock.

But those who found the humor in Rock’s post told the comedian’s “pressed” critics to “stop taking things so seriously.” Many also slammed the claim that Rock was being “racist” against white folks.

“Black people can’t be racist because they have never exerted and forced their power and will over other people deemed lower than their race,” a Rock fan fired back at a commenter upset with the star. “You don’t understand and just wanna cry about the unfairness of your privileged life.”

“You’re about to trigger some conservatives,” one predicted.

“I am white and I approve this post,” added a follower.

“It’s a stereotypical fact,” wrote a Rock supporter. “A gag done by a comedian. What’s a comedian’s job again!? To make inappropriate jokes/gags. This one just happened to be a little too true, to the point that it stings.”

Rock hasn’t responded to the negative reactions.

