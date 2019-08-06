Al B. Sure Is Bringing ‘Love And R&B’ To Your Airwaves

Bringing over 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry, R&B crooner Al B. Sure! is sharing his feeling for the music, the moment and a personal connection every Sunday through Friday, 7PM to midnight during his new radio show aptly named “Love & R&B”.

Al’s vision for the new show is to take the listener on a journey, offering romantic current and classic hit soulful music, including weekly visits from celebrity guests and intriguing personalities from every genre of the entertainment industry.

You can find a list of “Love And R&B” affiliates here and you can follow the show on the following platforms:

EDITOR’S NOTE: “Love And R&B” is a part of the BlackAmericaWeb.com radio family.