Vince Carter To Return For Record-Breaking 22nd NBA Season

ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Vince Carter is returning to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season in the NBA.

The person confirmed that the 42-year-old Carter has agreed to terms with the Hawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Vince Carter is returning to the Hawks, a league source tells @wojespn. If he plays in a game after January 1, 2020, he will be the first player in NBA history to play in 4 different decades. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/v9zZ6yY7xS — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Carter will continue to serve as a mentor to some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, including first-round picks D’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. He’ll also eclipse the record shared with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons in the NBA.

When Vince Carter completes his 22nd NBA season, he can say he played in the 90s, 00s, 10s, 20s! 42-year-old Vinsanity Mixtape 📼: @ATLHawks pic.twitter.com/ydVc3AY0wS — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 5, 2019

Carter showed last season that he’s still got some playing skills, as well. He played 76 games in his first year with the Hawks, including nine starts, while averaging 17.5 minutes and 7.4 points per contest.

