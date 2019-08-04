Lamar Odom Reveals Defends New Girlfriend After He’s Trolled For IG Post

Lamar Odom recently revealed on Instagram that he has a love in his life. Under a picture of his new lady, personal trainer and life coach Sabrina Parr, he saluted her with a Malcolm X quote.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee. It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.”

The former NBA star was then accused of bashing his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Some seemed to think that he was putting Kardashian down while lifting his new lady up. The 39-year-old took to Instagram to clarify that that was not his intention and that he was taken aback by the backlash he received for praising a black woman.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he captioned under another beautiful picture of Parr. “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love.”

Kardashian and Odom married back in 2009 one month after they met. They divorced in 2016.

Odom has had a tumultuous time during the past decade, battling drug abuse, losing his NBA career and his wife. So it’s heartwarming to see him find love again despite what naysayers feel.

PHOTO: AP

