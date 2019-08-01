Salt N Pepa Answer Spinderella Lawsuit Saying They Always Tried To Help Her

Spinderella, the woman formally known as Deidra Roper, is suing her former group mates for unpaid royalties for her appearance on their reality show as well as some touring appearances.

Now, weeks later, Salt N Pepa, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Cheryl “Salt” James are responding. According to The Blast, the two women claim that they have been trying to take care of Spinderella for years.

Salt N Pepa said, “After decades of friendship, Spinderella has embarked on a smear campaign, and sued her friends, based on blatantly erroneous assertions. The truth, however, is that Salt and Pepa have always tried to do right by Spinderella. Spinderella decided to quit performing with Salt and Pepa years ago and asked to rejoin the group “Salt N Pepa” in December, 2013. “

In order to help their friend, Salt and Pepa’s say they decided to pay Spinderella on a per-show basis and that she agreed to the terms.

Obviously things didn’t work out. The band members claim, “Salt-N-Pepa spent months trying to close open issues—like how they would each refer to their shared history going forward as they each pursued respective careers—in the hope they could part as friends.”

The two claim that they have no problem never mentioning Spinderella again, if she promises that she will do the same. Salt N Pepa denied her claim that she wasn’t compensated for their Vegas shows, dismissing that allegation as “pure fantasy.”

Spinderella claims that she was not paid for a compilation album after Pepa promised her that she would be paid $125,000. She never received it.

After years of working with Salt N Pepa, Spin says she has yet to be properly compensated but when she inquired about money, she was told that she was being paid the full cut.

For their Las Vegas shows, Spinderella said she was not paid on time or with any regularity. The lack of payment was the final nail in the coffin.

Her lawsuit is requesting her royalties, fair compensation for her work and an injunction to prevent Salt N Pepa from using her name or likeness.

PHOTO: PR Photos

