Last night Corey Booker became the first candidate in presidential debate history to drop a Kool-Aid reference. He told Joe Biden, “you’re dipping in the Kool-Aid and don’t know the flavor” basically telling Biden to mind his own business! But that wasn’t all of the heat Biden took last night, everyone was on him like white on rice.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: