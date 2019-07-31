CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Whitney Young

Whitney Young was one of the most notable figures of the Civil Rights Movement, but hasn’t enjoyed the same manner of fanfare as his contemporaries for various reasons. The Kentucky native was born July 31, 1921.

Young was born in Shelby County to middle-class parents, and attended Kentucky State University for his undergraduate studies. The Alpha man graduated from the HBUC in 1941 with aspirations of becoming a doctor, and he went into military service where he began to employ his gift at smoothing over tensions between Black and white people. After World War II, Young eventually became the president of the Omaha, Neb. National Urban League and helped Black workers gain jobs typically reserved for whites.

In 1961, Young became the National Urban League’s executive director and served as its president until passing in 1971 after he drowned while swimming with friends in Lagos, Nigeria.

Although Young promoted worker equality for Black Americans, his critics believed he was too willing to compromise with white politicians and businessmen. For Young, he was more concerned with advancing policy and his people advancing without loud protest versus being seen as a hero of the movement.

 

Young was 49 at the time of his passing.

PHOTO: Public Domain

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

black civil rights icons , Little Known Black History Facts , Whitney Young

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close