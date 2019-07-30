Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell Is Unstable

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell Martin are still in the thick of things when it comes to their contentious divorce.

According to TMZ, they’re not out of the woods yet. Duane claims that while Campbell-Martin is accusing him of stealing, he believes that she’s not a trustworthy source because she’s mentally unstable.

In new divorce documents, he stated that he’s concerned about her mental and emotional well-being. Duane said that Tisha has had multiple breakdowns, including a particularly intense episode in August 2017. He said that the episode has made her paranoid and anxious.

Duane says that Tisha is no longer herself. He claims that she’s “fabricating stories that clearly are untrue.” He even said that she has been raging against other people.

Duane’s legal team alleged that during Tisha had to take breaks during her deposition because she was unable to control her emotions.

A source close to Campbell-Martin called the allegations “nonsense.” The source said that Martin’s claims are more evidence of the “gaslighting” that has taken place during their marriage.

Before Duane made these claims, it seemed that the two were moving toward a more amicable relationship. Tisha dropped the restraining order she’d taken against her estranged husband. And later, they reached a temporary agreement, where they would meet at Starbucks, instead of the police station to exchange custody of their sons for visitation.

Duane and Tisha were not supposed to see one another during the drop off. One parent was to remain in the car while the other is inside. Once the children have met the other parent, the parents were to text one another, through a third-party app.

The agreement required that the two respond to texts within 24 hours.

But apparently, the two parents have hit another bump in the road.

Final custody has yet to be determined along with the terms of their divorce.

