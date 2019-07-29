Entertainment
Sade’s Transgender Son Talks The Difficult Process Of Transitioning [PHOTO, VIDEO]

Singer Sade’s son, Izaack Theo Adu, took to social media to share his difficult transitioning journey.

This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol) I often ask myself “why the fuck do I have to endure this to be who I am” but at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end. My dad always says “keep your eyes on the horizon” and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten ☺️ 🤘🏾 #ftm #trans #transgender #transman #tpoc #tmoc #selfmademan #phalloplasty #thisiswhattranslookslike #yaaaaas

The 23-year-old was forthcoming about the painstaking process, but also optimistic about what’s on the other side of the pain.

“My dad always says ‘keep your eyes on the horizon’ and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten.”

 

 

He previously posted a photo of the nurses and doctors who have helped him throughout his journey here.

