Roland Martin: Trump ‘Decided To Attack Baltimore’

Roland Martin and many others are upset this morning because Donald Trump, “decided to attack Baltimore” over the weekend. The “man sitting in the oval office,”has gone on yet another rant attacking Black lawmakers, Martin said. He attacked Elijah Cummings, U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 7th congressional district.

Trump tweeted, “If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership.” Adding, “His radical ‘oversight’ is a joke!”

Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young took offense to Trump’s statements and believes, “the president should use his power to try to help cities like Baltimore,” instead of mocking them. Especially because his son in law, Jared Kushner is “one of the biggest slum lords in Baltimore” and “he’s contributed to some of the problems” Baltimore is having.

Yard has had this to say to Trump, “Mr. Trump is you want to help us give us what we need to be the city you want us to be.”

