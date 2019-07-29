MTV May Change Name Of Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

\“There’s a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, and it’s getting ugly,” a source told Page Six. “There’s talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether. [There’s also talk] about who would pre­sent it and who would accept it. It’s a mess.”

“MTV [potentially] banning his name is the latest fallout. They haven’t decided yet, but they’ve been going back and forth on it. There are a lot of issues,” a source continued.

The allegations made by Robson and Safechuck have been refuted by Jackson’s family and his estate. In February Jackson’s estate filed a $100 million dollar lawsuit against the network, claiming it had breached a prior contract by making disparaging remarks about the singer. HBO has countered, saying the terms of the contract have long since expired.

The award first appeared in 1984 at the network’s inaugural show and Jackson received the award in 1988. It was later named after the pop icon in 1991. Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez are some of the A-listers who have received the honor.

Nominees for the award categories were announced last week, with Taylor Swift, Arianna Grande and Lil Nas X topping the list. The network has not yet announced who will receive the award in 2019.