MTV May Change Name Of Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

One of MTV’s most honored statues at the Video Music Awards ceremony may change its name, according to a new report from Page Six. The Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, named for the late singer, is usually given to a performer who has created timeless pieces of art through the medium of music videos.

Reportedly executives at the network are looking to change the name in order to distance themselves after the fallout of the explosive accusations made in HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary. In the two-part series, two of Jackson’s former mentees, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claim they were sexually abused by the singer over a period of years while they were minors.

