Leave a comment
Christina Milian has announced that she will be welcoming a second bundle of joy. The former Disney star shared that she and her boyfriend Matt Pokora are expecting their first child together.  Milian and Pokora were all smiles in their Instagram post where Pokora is holding up a picture of a sonogram.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” the 37-year-old captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤!”

 

Milian already has a daughter, Violet Madison, who she shares with her ex-husband singer/songwriter The Dream.

Pokora, 33, and Milian have been dating since 2017.

Milian gushed about wanting to have one more child with her beau earlier this year.

“I do have the desire to have more children in the future,” Milian told Hollywood Life. “Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift. I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”

 

Christina Milian Is Expecting Her Second Child was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

