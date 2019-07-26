Willie Moore Jr Show
Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Jekalyn Carr To Record Her Album At Praise In The Park In Atlanta, GA [VIDEO]

The 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jekalyn Carr announced Friday, July 26th that she will be recording her latest album at Praise In The Park 2019 in Atlanta, GA on October 5th 2019. The album will be recorded live during her on stage performance. It’s her  6th studio album and she’s only 22 years old.

The show will also include JJ Hairston, Maurette Brown Clark, Myron Butler, Tim Bowman Jr. Maranda Curtis, plus so many more.

Praise In The Park 2019

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

