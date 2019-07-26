Arrest Made In The Shooting Death Of 11-Year-Old Karon Brown

Washington D.C. police announced they have arrested the 29-year-old man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told WUSA 9 29-year-old Tony Antoine McClam has been taken into custody for the death of the Karon Brown. McClam was reportedly charged with second degree murder while armed after a dispute between adults and children erupted in violence at around 7 p.m.

WUSA 9 reports that Karon and his brother Quentin, 12, had walked to a McDonald’s on Thursday evening to get food for their older sister. Quentin subsequently became impatient and reportedly returned to his home. Karon stayed at the restaurant.

HE HAS A NAME: 11 year old Karon Brown was shot and killed Thursday night in Washington, DC. May he rest in peace and may we all fight like hell to end gun violence in America. pic.twitter.com/Su8dBLRmHd — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) July 19, 2019

When he was sent back at around 7 p.m. to retrieve his brother, a fight broke out inside the McDonalds, which then spilled into the street. Quentin then allegedly heard gunfire and darted home.

Authorities believe a passerby saw Karon being assaulted and tried to help him by taking him to his car, however, when Brown ran for safety, someone in the crowd fired a shot that entered the vehicle and struck the boy.

Karon later died at a nearby hospital from the gunshot wound. It isn’t clear whether his murder was targeted or a random act of violence.

“I just lost it. I couldn’t believe it,” Kathren Brown, the boy’s mother, said Friday. “I still can’t believe it. I am waiting for someone to say all this did not just happen. This is not how we planned our summer. Now I have to sit here and plan a funeral for my baby.”

After the shooting took place, police published images of the suspected shooter, which showed him running shirtless and clutching a handgun.

Sadly, this isn’t the first DC area child who has been killed recently. Last year, Makiyah Wilson, 10, was an unintended victim who was shot and killed during a feud between neighborhood gangs. Makiyah, Karon and Quentin were all reportedly friends and attended school together, according to Karon’s mother.

