Why JJ Hairston And His Wife Became More Transparent About Their Relationship

Marriage isn’t easy and takes a lot of work. JJ Hairston and his lovely wife, Trina Hairston are about to celebrate 25 years of marriage and spoke about how in the beginning things were hard.

The couple recalled their marriage being in shambles, but then God spoke to JJ about what he needed to do to change some things around.

JJ laughed as he said, “You see how I’m to blame.”

JJ became more obedient to what God was saying and the two believe with much prayer things worked out.

They continued the conversation by saying being more transparent within music and with others helped. The couple believes that trying to hide things doesn’t help a relationship.

They also spoke about feeling more like newlyweds now than when they first got married. Make sure you listen to the full interview with the lovely couple as they talk about new music, their book and more!

