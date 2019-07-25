‘Queen Sugar’ Season 4, Episode 6: More Than You Know

This week’s edition of Queen Sugar had its good moments, but unfortunately tonight’s episode felt more like filler than a significant episode. Every relationship is being challenged in some way, but it feels like things slowed down this week.

Things have definitely slowed down for Hollywood and Vi. Apparently Auntie Vi (Tina Lifford) is a world-class lover and lately, she’s not into it like she has been. Score one for Aunt Vi and for Queen Sugar for recognizing that mature women need – and want – love, too.

When she goes to her doctor, she finds out that

it’s not her lupus but when her doctor asks if she’s experienced any recent trauma, her interaction with Jimmy Dale (David Alan Grier) comes to mind. It may be that the stress of seeing him again after so many years has triggered a reaction Vi wasn’t anticipating.

Nova is still being ostracized from the family but her book continues to get accolades. She finds out that she’s on the short list of National Book Award nominees and she’s excited but it seems a little empty without family. Her former professor Octavia (Cree Summer) is enjoying her success as much as Nova is. In fact, she’s enjoying it a little too much. Nova has started to realize that maybe Octavia’s trying to steal a little bit of her shine.

Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) are working together to make sure that Blue (Ethan Hutchinson) has the support he needs to process that Ralph Angel is not his biological father. He’s still so young that although he’s trying to understand, he’s still confused. So Darla and Ralph Angel are forced to spend some time together. We have no idea what happened to Ralph Angel’s potential new boo, but it seems for the time being that his priorities are his son and his ex.

As for Charley, she’s decided to run for City Council to stop the progress of a highway in St. Josephine’s. She has powerful enemies beyond the Landrys but that doesn’t stop Charley. She’s neva scared. But once she opens her campaign office, someone tries to discourage her by throwing a brick through her new campaign office window. Fortunately Romero (Walter Perez, Jr.) is there to support her and tell her that the resistance she’s facing should only make her more determined.

Micah is trying to get a conversation out of KeKe (Tanyell Waivers) but she’s really not feeling the new “Killmonger” Micah look or attitude. So he hits a dead-end there but at least he’s not completely blocked. Let’s hope these two work it out.

Queen Sugar sometimes hits its stride and sometimes it’s just a little too precious with its characters. While we can appreciate the positive imagery of the show, there are times when the show needs to expand beyond its sometimes facile characterizations of relationships. People are messy and sometimes Queen Sugar is afraid to explore it.

Interesting storylines – like Davis’s no longer a secret daughter and Darla’s new man – have been introduced and then ignored. Nova’s separation from the family means that she’s been outside the storylines involving them this season instead of being forced to deal directly with their anger about her book.

As much as Romero is a great guy, storylines delving into Black/Latino issues are a distraction from the main theme of the Bordelons vs. the Landrys and the couple just has limited chemistry. Exchanging Remy for Romero might not have been the best idea. And focusing on Charley’s campaign means that less time is spent on her role as the owner of Queen Sugar, which seems a little premature.

Hopefully, Queen Sugar will speed up the action in the next episodes since there are only 13 this season. It would be nice if we saw the more intriguing storylines expanded on more room to examine the characters on the show a little more deeply as they grow and evolve. While we do enjoy seeing beautiful Black people looking good and saying sweet words to each other, these storylines – and this family – deserve a little more life.

