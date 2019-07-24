Reverend Al Sharpton: AOC And Ilhan Omar Are Focused

| 07.24.19
The officer who killed Eric Garner, whose last words “I can’t breathe” became a slogan against police brutality, will not face any charges or be fired. When that news broke a number of people were upset, among those were his family and Reverend Al Sharpton. Yesterday Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, and Sharpton met with lawmakers. They spoke with Alexandria Orcosio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, Sharpton was very impressed by how they’re “dealing with the issues that we raised with them about police abuse” and inequality. Their attention and focus was particularly impressive because this happened the day before they were to interview Mueller.

