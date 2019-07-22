Russ Rant: Trump Is A Hypocrite

Trump said the women of color congresswomen should go back to where they came from and called them “un-American.” Now, he’s walking that statement back after he’s been criticized and called a racist. Now, he claims that he wasn’t happy with people chanting “send her back” at his recent rally. Russ says Trump makes up lies about Americans and puts their lives in danger. “If you criticize America you don’t deserve to be here” is his defense but that’s all he’s every done is complain about America.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: