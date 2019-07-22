Danai Gurira Is Walking Away From ‘The Walking Dead’ For Other Things She’s ‘Called To’ [Watch]

It was mucho fun while it lasted, but Danai Gurira is done with her “The Walking Dead” character Michonne and is moving on.

On Saturday, the actress/writer confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con that the upcoming 10th season will indeed be her last.

“I can confirm this is the last season I will be on this amazing show. I am very, very thankful for the experience that I’ve had in ways that I cannot even express right now. It was about my calling in a sense and other things I feel called to.”

Gurira also added:

“I’m filled with a lot of pain about leaving and a lot of gratitude and thanks to all of you. I love you guys and I love this show. ‘TWD’ family is forever.”

After her emotional comments, Gurira received an enthusiastic standing ovation from the audience.

“The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang said,

“We will miss the hell out of her. Danai’s importance to the show cannot be overstated, the mark she’s left, the excellence she brings every day, the way her professionalism and passion…it’s been a remarkable journey. It’s been remarkable seeing her spread her wings out in the world as well. On the writing side, we take the responsibility very serious. It’s important to the fans and to us. When we worked on the exit for Andy, we took it just as seriously. We want to do right by this incredible actress and this story. I hope we haven’t screwed it up. We put her through her paces this year. She’s a spectacular actress. She brought her A++ game, as she always does. I’m very excited to share what she’s doing.”

Gurira also posted snapshots of her and the cast and wrote:

“The Walking Dead family is forever. The connection between us never ends.”

Gurir’s debut on the acclaimed show came back in 2012 for the season 3 premiere episode called “Seed” that aired in October 2012.

