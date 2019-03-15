Black Twitter Slams Marvel For Omitting Danai Gurira’s Name From The Top Of The New Avenger’s Movie Poster

When it comes to Danai Gurira’s contribution to the Marvel Universe, thanks to Black Panther, y’all better put some respek’ on her name…or just make sure you add her name.

This is a lesson that Marvel had to learn when they left the Walking Dead star’s name off the top billing of their newest poster for the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame. They instead, added her name the bottom, where you need a magnifying glass to see it.

General Okoye deserves better than that.

Take a look:

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Danai gurira is named on the poster for people mentioning it pic.twitter.com/3HsB16cbFg — Dillon Close (@close_dillon) March 14, 2019

However, after Black Twitter read them for the filth, hours later they fixed their mistake.

“She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios’ # AvengersEndgame poster. @ DanaiGurira # WakandaForever,” they tweeted on Thursday.

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

But really the damage had been done and folks had a lot to say about once again a movie studio overlooking Black talent.

Here are some of our favorite tweets:

