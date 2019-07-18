Netflix Cancels ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ After Two Seasons

Only two months after the premiere of the show’s second season, Netflix has decided to cancel Spike Lee’s series She’s Gotta Have It.

This was Lee’s first ever television project, which ran for a total of 19 episodes. Even though Netflix is out of the picture, Lee–who directed every episode himself–is expected to search for a new home for the series, according to reports from Variety.

The Oscar-winning director currently has a film in production with Netflix, Da 5 Bloods, which is a war drama about Vietnam War veterans returning to the country starring Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jean Reno.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the following in a statement:

“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”

For all the fans of She’s Gotta Have It out there: what network or streaming platform would you want to see the series move to?

Originally posted on Bossip.com