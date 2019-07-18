Netflix Cancels ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ After Two Seasons

Only two months after the premiere of the show’s second season, Netflix has decided to cancel Spike Lee’s series She’s Gotta Have It.
This was Lee’s first ever television project, which ran for a total of 19 episodes. Even though Netflix is out of the picture, Lee–who directed every episode himself–is expected to search for a new home for the series, according to reports from Variety.
“Once you start to speak, people will yell at you. They will interrupt you, put you down and suggest it's personal. And the world won't end. And the speaking will get easier and easier. And you will find you have fallen in love with your own vision, which you may never have realized you had. And you will lose some friends and lovers, and realize you don't miss them. And new ones will find you and cherish you. And you will still flirt and paint your nails, dress up and party, because, as I think Emma Goldman said, "If I can't dance, I don't want to be part of your revolution." And at last you'll know with surpassing certainty that only one thing is more frightening than speaking your truth. And that is not speaking.” #AudreLorde Saying “Until” to Nola Darling today 🕊
The Oscar-winning director currently has a film in production with Netflix, Da 5 Bloods, which is a war drama about Vietnam War veterans returning to the country starring Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jean Reno.
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the following in a statement:
“Spike Lee is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and we’re thrilled he brought the series She’s Gotta Have It to Netflix. While this is our last season, we’re very proud that it will be on our service for years to come, and excited to be working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”
For all the fans of She’s Gotta Have It out there: what network or streaming platform would you want to see the series move to?
Originally posted on Bossip.com