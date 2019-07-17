Was Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In An Email To 4,300 Employees?

We may have found the biggest Tupac fan in the Midwest. And no, it’s not who you think it is.

The Associated Press reports that 66-year-old Jerry Foxhoven, formerly Iowa’s Department of Human Services Director, was let go from his job after sending a email referencing Tupac to all 4,300 of the agency’s employees.

Now, other folks had complained about Foxhoven’s Tupac themed emails before and according to company documents, Foxhoven released about 350 pages worth of emails with the words “Tupac” or “2Pac” sent to and from him during his two years at the Department.

Want your mind blown? This, is Jerry Foxhoven.

He would host “Tupac Fridays” parties in the office, traded lyrics with employees and marked his own 65th birthday with a Shakur-themed party, complete with “Thug Life” decorated on the cookies. All in all, Foxhoven seemed to be inspired by the “So Many Tears” rapper, telling colleagues that he was inspired by lyrics that included: “it’s time for us as a people to start makin’ some changes.”

Foxhoven’s final email told his co-workers to celebrate Father’s Day and Tupac’s birthday (June 16th) by listening to tracks like “Changes” and “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” among others. The next day, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds told him to resign. Yeah, all because HE didn’t forget about Pac, even if some employees didn’t care for the slain rapper.

But Foxhoven told the New York Times he doesn’t believe his superfandom was why he was let go from his position. And according to Iowa law, state agencies are required to release the “documented reasons and rationale” when employees resign instead of being terminated.

“As the governor has said, a lot of factors contributed to the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven and now Gov. Reynolds is looking forward to taking DHS in a new direction,” spokesman Pat Garrett said.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Was Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In An Email To 4,300 Employees? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: