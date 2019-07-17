Devon Franklin And Kirk Franklin Team Up For Biopic

The untitled project will cover Franklin’s beginnings, from his upbringing in Fort Worth, Texas, where he first learned his love for the craft of music by singing in his family’s church choir, to his rise to fame as one of the most successful gospel singers in the world. The project will also cover the trials and tribulations he encountered during different stages of his career as his fame sky-rocketed.

Franklin released his first album Kirk Franklin & The Family, which broke several records, becoming the highest selling gospel record at the time. The tunes from his consecutive albums served as the soundtrack to our lives with Melodies From Heaven, Looking For You and Revolution, to name just a few. With his latest album, Long Live Love, Franklin broke another record to become the first artist in history to top all five Billboard gospel charts simultaneously.

Brian Ivie will serve as the film’s director, coming off of the stirring documentary Emmanuel, about the 2015 Charleston church shooting which claimed the lives of nine parishioners. No casting for the film has yet been announced.

PHOTO: PR Photos

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.