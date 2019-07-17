Willie Moore Jr Show
Devon Franklin And Kirk Franklin Team Up For Biopic

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin’s life story will come to theaters soon, according to a new report by Deadline.

The award-winning singer and writer will be profiled in a new Sony film co-produced by Franklin under his Fo Yo Soul Productions imprint, as well as by preacher, author and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin under his production house Franklin Productions.

The latter Franklin is also behind the faith-basted films, Breakthrough starring This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, the animated flick The Star, and Miracles from Heaven.

