‘When They See Us,” Beyoncè, Docs On R. Kelly, MJ, Get Emmy Nods

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” film has scored six Emmy nominations, while documentaries on Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and the disastrous Fyre Festival also picked up nominations.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” earned a record-breaking 32 nominations, while Netflix’s “When They See Us” the dramatization of the story of The Central Park Five earned 16, including nods for actors Jharrell Jerome, Niecy Nash, Anjanue Ellis, John Leguizamo, Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael K. Williams and for Best Limited Series.

With Netflix’s “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” the pop star earned four of the six nominations Tuesday, including bids for producing, writing, co-directing and musical direction. In the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category, “Homecoming” will compete with “Springsteen on Broadway.”

Jharrel Jerome is now an Emmy nominated actor. he gave us the best performance in #WhenTheySeeUs. pic.twitter.com/P0BA3c7ME5 — c (@chuuzus) July 16, 2019

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of @WhenTheySeeUs for their Emmy award nomination for Oustanding Limited Series. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pbNLonKj6X — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 16, 2019

“Homecoming” also earned nominations for costumes and production design.

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” and Netflix’s “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” will both compete for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, while Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” is up for outstanding informational series or special.

Sending love to all of Black Hollywood who earned an #Emmy nomination today Including but not limited to some of our faves… Viola Davis Nicole Byer Sterling K. Brown Billy Porter Pose Don Cheadle Anthony Anderson Niecey Nash Aunjanue Ellis Mahershala Ali Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/CK1rGa0Mk9 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 16, 2019 .@ava‘s #WhenTheySeeUs is up for 16 #Emmys, making it @netflix‘s most-nominated series for #Emmys2019 https://t.co/IPonFfoAtf pic.twitter.com/QGrm5yYHoL — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 16, 2019

Full List of nominees below:

Outstanding Drama SeriesGame of Thrones (HBO)Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesEmilia Clarke, Game of ThronesJodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama SeriesJason Bateman, OzarkBob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesPeter Dinklage, Game of ThronesJonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesLena Headey, Game of ThronesMaisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, OzarkOutstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Veep (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNichol, Veep

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (Tru TV)

Documentary Now (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America (Showtime)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special Live

72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’(ABC)

Rent: Live (Fox)

The Oscars (ABC)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

James Corden, The World’s Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up

