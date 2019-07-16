Priscilla Shirer Stars In The Spiritual Film ‘The Overcomer’

You’ve most likely seen Priscilla Shirer in the film ‘War Room,’ now she’s starring in ‘The Overcomer’ which hits theaters on August 23. She tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew that the film is, “all about identity.” The film teaches people to place their identity in something greater than their job, beauty, or money.

It follows a young girl who is having identity crisis after being abandoned by her parents, a man who loses his job and another man who faces unexpected tragedy. The lives of the three intertwine and they learn to place their identity in something that can’t be stripped away to avoid being devastated.

Shirer encourages everyone to see the film when it comes out next month.

