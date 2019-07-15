Willie Moore Jr Show
Pastor Held Armed Robber At Gunpoint Inside Church

A pastor in Florida is thanking God that a robbery didn’t turn deadly inside his church. According to the NY Post, Pastor Brant Adams of Seminole Heights Baptist Church in Florida held a burglary suspect at gunpoint inside a church until police got there.

Adams said, “I said, ‘Dude, what are you doing? He wasn’t looking for a fight, which I thank the Lord for.”

When Adams demanded the robber to get on the floor and stay away, he listened. Reports state that 49-year-old Miguel Otero-Rivera smashed a window of the church and tried to steal a laptop.

The pastor saw the robber as he walked out the food pantry.

Adams said, “The simple message is: If you need help, ask for it. You don’t need to steal. If he would’ve just come to the back door and knocked … We would’ve given him some food.”

On a Facebook page, some church officials call Adam the “pistol-packing pastor.” Otero-Rivera was jailed and faces several charges.

Photos
