Ohio Security Guard Pulls Gun On Sheriff’s Deputy In Full Uniform [WATCH]

Annnnd the Barney Fife award goes to … the idiot white security guard in Ohio who was caught on surveillance video pulling a gun on a Black sheriff’s deputy in full uniform because he (deputy) was armed.

Yes, you read that right. Alan Gaston, a Lucas County Sheriff’s deputy, was on duty when he stopped by an IRS office in Toledo on May 31 to ask about a letter he had received.

As you can see in photos and video in this post, the deputy was dressed in his full sheriff’s office uniform with his badge and gun clearly visible when he entered the office.

Seth Eklund, the security guard, told Lucas he could only enter the office if he put his gun in his car. Gaston’s response was that he couldn’t do that because he was still on duty so he decided to leave the office.

But that wasn’t the right answer as far as the Barney Fife wannabe is concerned. Check out the surveillance video obtained by 13ABC. It clearly shows Gaston walking out of the office before Eklund follows him with his gun pointed at the officer’s back.

With his gun drawn the whole time, the guard followed Gaston to the elevator.

In any event, Gaston, who works as a defensive tactics instructor, said he thought the best way to defuse the situation was to try and walk away. Wrong. Not with this nitwit.

“(I was) basically preparing myself to be shot at that moment. Bracing for a shot in my back,” Gaston said.

“There’s really no way to know how you’re going to act when there’s a gun pointed at you and when you think you’re going to lose your life.”

The bottom line is that fortunately, Gaston is still with us, but Eklund is now facing an aggravated menacing charge. Look for him in court this week to have to answer for his stupidity.

Gaston has also filed a lawsuit against Eklund and the security guard for compensation, saying he has suffered emotional and psychological distress from the incident.

The deputy has been on medical leave from the sheriff’s office since the ordeal.

PHOTO: Getty

