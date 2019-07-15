DJ Spinderella Hits Salt-N-Pepa With A Lawsuit After Being Fired From The Group

Salt-N-Pepa’s DJ, Spinderella (born Deidra Muriel Roper) has filed suit against her the rappers over royalties she claims she is owed for the “Best of” album that was released in 1999.

In the suit, Spin says she was promised one-third of the royalties for the record, and was even assured during a phone conversation about the issue that she would receive $125k … but the payment never came, TMZ reports.

According to the docs obtained by the outlet, “Spin says she also got cheated when Salt-N-Pepa excluded her from a VH1 TV show based on the group’s rise to stardom. In the suit, she says she was promised one-third of the group’s fee for the show — and even though she got an occasional guest spot, she got way less than one-third,” TMZ writes.

I was just reflecting on how we’re halfway through 2019 and I have so many blessings to be thankful for: my health, my family, my spiritual growth, my career as a DJ, my platform for mentoring young and upcoming… https://t.co/Ps8xZRlYDm — Spinderella (@Spindeezy) July 12, 2019

The famed DJ alleges she also got screwed when it came to compensation for their appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Salt (Cheryl James), Pepa (Sandra Denton) have spoken out about the lawsuit, saying they are deeply offended by Spinderella‘s decision to sue them.

According to That Grape Juice (via TMZ), Spinderella is said to also be bitter because she is never requested to do interviews with the group.

Meanwhile, sources say the Salt-N-Pepa brand is owned by Denton and James … so Roper’s claims of trademark infringement in her suit are also baseless. Apparently, Salt and Pepa have not used Spinderella’s name or likeness since she was allegedly fired from the group after 35 years together.

