Spinderella Reveals ‘Termination Email’ She Received From Salt-N-Pepa Ahead Of Tour

DJ Spinderella has made the bombshell announcement that she will not be performing with Salt-N-Pepa on their latest tour.

The hip hop legends kicked off their North American tour with New Kids on the Block, the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour, Thursday night in Cincinnati, but Spinderella—who has been with the group since 1987—did not rock the crowd along with them, PEOPLE reports.

Spinderella shared a message to her fans on Instagram explaining her absence:

“I’m deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour,” she began the lengthy post. “Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention.”

Spinderella last performed with the duo during their Las Vegas residency in the fall, according to People.

“Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I’ve taken it upon myself to let everyone know,” Spinderella continued. “I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I’m making it clear now. Please know you will have the opportunity to see me this summer in many other projects and activities I’ll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then.”

In March, Lifetime announced the forthcoming miniseries about the trio’s journey to stardom titled Salt-N-Pepa. Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton are executive producing the series, as well as Jesse Collins, Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, and others, Complex reports.

Meanwhile, Salt-N-Pepa have not publicly provided an explanation for Spinderella’s dismissal.

I’m feeling the outpouring of love and support from everyone and i’m literally floating during my set tonight.!!! . This is where my fairytale really begins.. Thank you from my Soul !!!… https://t.co/DwLFpsMzeQ — Spinderella (@Spindeezy) May 4, 2019

