Nas And Kelis Come To Terms In Custody Battle

Kelis has decided to chill on her plans to move to Colombia with her husband, and has opted instead to relocate to Temecula, California.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the singer’s ex-husband, rapper Nas, has agreed to her move to the west coast with their 9-year-old son, Knight. Both sides will be equally responsible for transporting the child for custodial exchanges, the report states.

A Starbucks in Anaheim has been selected as the drop-off location.Kelis was also ordered to pay Nas’ attorneys $15,022.91 for sanctions previously ordered by the court. the report states. Earlier this year, the hip-hop star filed court documents in his custody and support battlewith the singer, wanting Kelis to be found in contempt because she violated their custody agreement.via The Blast:

In his affidavit for contempt, the rapper explained he had an agreement with Kelis — she would have custody on Christmas and he would have custody on New Year’s Eve.

He claimed, “In or around December of 2018, Petitioner (Kelis) moved to Cartagena, Colombia and took the minor child without my consent.”

Nas said Kelis told him she intends to stay in Colombia and planned to tend to a farm with her husband, who she claims is Colombian.

He claimed Kelis did not return to L.A. on January 4 but instead made him wait until January 14 before bringing the child back into the U.S. Nas also said he was unable to reach or speak with his child during the time he was in Colombia.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelis entered a not guilty plea back in April to 20 counts of contempt. The former couple was scheduled to face off in court on June 20 but an attorney for Nas filed a request to dismiss his contempt claim. A hearing on the issue was also taken off the calendar.

Nas is currently on the “Royalty” tour with Mary J. Blige.

