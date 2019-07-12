Marlon Wayans Is A Good Friend

| 07.12.19
Marlon Wayans is one of those guys that is always there for his friends! Even when they chose to get married on a Thursday night and he has to get up and do press at 5 am the next day!

He attended his good friend Sydney Castillo’s wedding and says it was beautiful! But,”Black people get married on weird days! I’m mad as hell! On a Thursday,” he can’t help but wonder what kind of deal they got! And as if a Thursday wasn’t inconvenient enough, they decided to party all night long! Wayans wanted to tell them to “go home an procreate!”

The only reason he got up this morning is because he was doing the Tom Joyner Morning Show! Tom is the only one who can get him to wake up when he doesn’t want to. He jokes it’s because he doesn’t want a spanking!

You can catch Wayans this weekend in Dallas at the Addison Imporv.

