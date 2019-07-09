Tom Joyner To Be Honored By Multicultural Media Correspondents Association

Tonight Tom Joyner will be being honored for all of his hard work and dedication to his community. The Multicultural Media Correspondents Association will be presenting him with an award at their 4th annual Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The organization’s Executive Director, David Morgan, tells Tom, “It is an honor to honor you,” and explains his gratitude for all that Tom has done. Morgan says the organization was create to “highlight the need for multicultural diversity in media.” The “lack of media diversity is one of the most important issues not being talked about,” Morgan added.

The dinner is not open to the public but there is a summit tomorrow that’s open to the public. For more information visit MMCADC.org

