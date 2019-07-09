The Link Between Screen Time And Your Child’s Mental Health

CHILDREN HAVE SCREENS IN THEIR HANDS AT YOUNGER AND YOUNGER AGES. IS THAT A PROBLEM BASED ON YOUR RESEARCH?

Yes, this is a problem, however it is a very complex, nuanced issue. On the one hand, there is good reason to believe that milestones in early child development are best supported by interactions with caregivers and their environment – creating a nurturing bond, and having the baby and toddler feel safe and engaged; later on, developing social and emotional abilities, as well as establishing fundamental lessons like consequences and thinking before you act. When a screen starts to replace, displace or disrupt any of these interactions or milestones, it can become a problem.

Just to make it clear, we are not talking about skyping with grandma.

On the other hand, the decision on whether to introduce the screen early also depends on the baby/toddler’s present environment and the educational resources that are available to that young child. Many very young children are being placed in front of a tv or iPad for educational purposes such as learning numbers and letters. For short amounts of time, is this beneficial or not?

We don’t have a lot of data about whether or not games with lots of bells and whistles on them, and a reward system running along the dopamine pathways, is ultimately damaging to young children in terms of attention and addiction. Those are the questions that we still need to answer. Basically, what also remains unclear are the best methods of using screens to teach very young children, while at the same time ensuring healthy socio-emotional, sensory, and physical (motor skills) development.

When it comes to screen media we also need to make parents aware of their own digital media use and distraction, and the reduced quality of parent-child interactions.

WHEN DOES GAMING OR SOCIAL MEDIA USE BECOME COMPULSIVE?

Gaming or social media behavior is compulsive when activity has become a priority in someone’s life over other activities, such as their other hobbies, face-to-face contact, personal family interactions, social life, or doing their schoolwork.

However, some extensive behaviors related to screen time or gaming/social media might get more priority in life but to categorize them as addictive, they would need to fulfill 5 or more out of 9 criteria (DSM-5) depending on which guidelines you are using. In the case of ICD-11, the use would also need to cause a functional impairment in a person’s life for at least 12 months. What does that mean? It means that grades would go down, they would have issues with relationships, and in the case of adults, it would affect their jobs.

WHAT IS THE LINK BETWEEN SCREEN TIME, RELATIONSHIP PROBLEMS, ANXIETY, AND DEPRESSION?

Media are having effects on anxiety, relationships, and depression. For example, everyone knows that cyberbullying hits our self-esteem hard and teens especially have a Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) which can add to anxiety levels. Social relationships are changing as society transitions from face to face interactions to screen-based ones in which sentences are shortened and meanings can be misconstrued; where photo and image sharing are more prevalent.

There are MANY determinants of mental health affecting anxiety, relationships and depression. These include the environment, family life, peer engagement, level of resilience, genetic risk factors, sleep deprivation, substance use, access to mental health resources, stress, levels of self-esteem and confidence, level of childhood trauma, and shame or self-criticism. As media becomes like the air kids breathe, media assumes a greater position. We need to understand its impact.

As prevalence of suicide has increased, we desperately need to understand the link between digital media use and anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide. Research has found that there has been a rise in anxiety and depression amongst young people since 2012, which correlates to the mass adoption of smart devices.

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO BALANCE SCREEN TIME AND FACE-TO-FACE INTERACTION?

Balancing screen and face-to-face interaction is, in my view, extremely important. Decades of early child developmental research have found that face-to-face interaction is vital in the development of healthy socialization skills, proper attachment styles, and empathy.

The still face experiment, when a parent does not engage with their child and simply exhibits a ‘still frame’, promotes distress from the infant. Extrapolating from this, young children who have parents constantly staring down at their phones, and not engaging with them, may be highly impacted.

Other research has found that children who have parents glued to their phones ‘feel more negative emotions and have difficulties engaging with unresponsive parents.

HOW ARE DIGITAL MEDIA AFFECTING YOUNG GIRLS AND BOYS DIFFERENTLY? DOES IT AFFECT ONE GENDER MORE THAN THE OTHER?

With respect to smartphone addiction, studies have found that internet addiction is equally prevalent between boys and girls. Those with Social Network Use Disorder are mostly female, while those with gaming disorder are mostly male. Girls appear to be at increased risk for depression, anxiety, social media-generated adverse social comparison and body dysmorphic disorder. Many other digital media effects appear to be the same for young girls and boys, such as displaced or interrupted sleep and neck ache.

WHAT IMPACT DOES LONG TERM SCREEN TIME HAVE ON THE BODY AND BRAIN?

So far, existing evidence has already established linkages between specific media habits and obesity, insomnia, academic performance, aggression, depression, anxiety, and sexual risk-taking.

Preliminary data from recent studies including the ABCD study suggest additional reasons to be concerned, namely increased evidence linking screen media exposure to negative mental health outcomes, cortical thinning, and behavioral addictions to video games and other screen entertainment.

Other physical issues need to be explored such as neck and back pain, hand and wrist pain and ocular issues.

HOW ARE CHILD-PARENT INTERACTIONS BEING AFFECTED AND WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT?

With the average adult spending as much as 12 hours a day in front of screens, 48% of teens admitting to being on the internet “almost constantly” and 54% babies and toddlers are being given iPads or using iPads, parent-child interactions are being affected. 30% of parents text and 16% check social media when with their children. The increased usage by both parties is resulting in: Digital babysitting, giving the child an iPad instead of working out disappointments or emotional issues result: kids who don’t learn to self-soothe Children and teens looking to the internet instead of their parents for all sorts of advice, including health information. Discussions around media today are creating parent-child conflict. It is made even worse because parents today have as a guide only how their parents handled rules around TV, and not a device that can be carried around 24/7 anywhere and everywhere.

What can be done: Finish your media-related work or screen time before your kids gets home, when they are in bed or out of the house. If you must be on your phone in front of their children, make sure to explain why and what you are doing. Engage in screen-related activities with your children.



HOW DO YOU KNOW WHEN TO SEEK HELP?

Be observant. Does your child seem to be acting different? Are they more emotional and volatile, or withdrawn and secretive? If so, you may want to ask them what’s wrong.

Does your child seem to be acting different? Are they more emotional and volatile, or withdrawn and secretive? If so, you may want to ask them what’s wrong. Does digital media prevent your child from… Seeing friends and interacting with them in real life? Participating in extracurricular activities they’re excited about? Keeping up with school and homework? Building positive relationships with friends and family members? Getting enough sleep? Is your child gaming or watching in order to avoid social interactions? If the answer to any of these questions is “yes”, your child may have a deeper issue that needs to be explored

For teens, typical warning signs include: Harming oneself, including burning or cutting Speaking/writing about, or referencing suicide Giving away personal items Staying isolated and removed from friends or family Lower grades and disinterest in usual hobbies Changes in sleeping and eating habits Increased crying or mood swings



WHAT CAN PARENTS DO TO ENCOURAGE THEIR KIDS TO DECREASE THEIR SCREEN TIME?

Parents can:

Be proactive about using media around their children.

Implement digital curfews before bedtime or during homework.

Create a family media plan with rules for what type of content your children will view

Review what is acceptable online behavior.

Try to not allow individual media use to interfere with family relationships — particularly at mealtimes, playtime, and bedtime.

Parents can think about their children’s media use with respect to time, content, space/location, age, and engagement. Time: Keep your kids BUSY with non media activities (High Quality Leisure Activities): music, sports, clubs, games, play, House Rules/Media Contracts — Create a time schedule in which the children can use their electronic devices



It will also help you to keep track on how much screen time they participate in each day

No media use within 1-2 hours of bedtime Use parental control apps and websites (pages 5-8) Control the wifi – cell providers that allow you to turn off the wifi/cellular connection Content: Be proactive in monitoring children’s media use Use digital media with your child to make sure the content is age appropriate Media diets should be rich in pro-social and educational content To control what is accessed, you can use parental control apps and websites



Teach your child to monitor their own screen time (ex. Screen Time on iPhone) Space/location Leave the cell phone home! Think about what type of childhood you want your child to have. We have not had parents to give us direction on how to parent our children with media Designate spaces in which electronics are allowed and are not allowed – Tech-free zones! No media in the bedrooms, the dinner table, and the car non-electronic spaces and instead focus on conversing Turn off electronic devices during schoolwork/learning Have separate devices for learning and for communicating/entertainment Keep and charge devices in public places Get outdoors! Engagement: Encourage your children to interact with peers IRL (in real life) Advise against passive engagement with social media Ensure that your children are not always online by themselves and that some of the time is spent interacting with others. pro-social engagement may include co-viewing with a parent or friend, playing videogames with someone else, texting/direct messaging with someone else Interact beyond the screens⇒ writing and sending letters to friends



Age: (Children and Screens Guidelines): 2-5 years: Limit screen use. Co-viewing is recommended 6 and older: Enforce consistent limits on media use, type, and content that is accessible Wait before giving your child a device, whether it is an iPad, phone or laptop Parents can verbalize what they’re doing on their phone in front of their children, so they understand what it’s being used for. Ex: “I’m setting up a playdate with your friend.”



CAN ADULTS BECOME ADDICTED TO SOCIAL MEDIA?

Yes. As with any form of behavioral addiction, it does not discriminate based on age but as adults, our frontal lobes are already developed and we can be less impulsive about our digital media use. We can also understand the psychological manipulation of social media better and hopefully guard against it. Behind your phone is a whole industry of psychologists, neuroscientists, and social science experts who use their knowledge of psychological vulnerabilities to capture attention – likes, comments, and follow counts offer motivation, affirmation, and dopamine hits to the brain.

Persuasive technology creates digital environments that users feel fulfill their basic human drives, better than real-world alternatives:

Digital media has created dopamine loops, where instant gratification is at our fingertips. Random enticing rewards like the ding of a notification continually reinforce the behavior with use.

Social networks and video games use the brain-manipulation technique of variable rewards – users never know when they will get the next “like”, follow, or game reward, and it’s delivered to foster maximal stimulation and keep users hooked.

Notifications, including alerts, indicate something needs attention, prompting the user to return to the device or app. Users return more frequently to feeds that are constantly in flux than you would to those that update at a set time.

DOES TOO MUCH SCREEN TIME AFFECT YOUR CHILD’S VISION AND POSTURE?

Mobile technology use is associated with chronic conditions caused by poor posture and/or repetitive strain such as neck and thumb pain, carpal tunnel, and headaches.Digital media use is also a contributing factor to an indoor, sedentary lifestyle, which is associated with obesity and myopia, or nearsightedness. Time spent outside being active in the sun is very important for developing eyes and bodies. Taking breaks from screens to stretch is also beneficial for posture.

WILL TOO MUCH SCREEN TIME AFFECT YOUR SOCIALIZATION SKILLS?

Are we talking about face to face, texting or socializing during games? With someone on the screen or someone next to us? If all of your friends are communicating in a group chat or on social media, then you’d better get on in order to be part of that type of socialization. However, you can also find friends and family who still socialize in more traditional forms, face-to-face interaction.

Effects on socialization also depend on how you are engaging in digital media. Eight hours a day spent watching Youtube is very different from 8 hours spent Facetiming a loved one. One study found that high users of screen time had more trouble making friends compared to those who spent just an hour on day on screens recreationally.

In another experiment, during a 5-day outdoor camp trip for pre-teens found that the 100% device-free time and high levels of opportunities for face-to-face time improved the ability of those pre-teens to interpret nonverbal emotional cues, such as facial expressions. Another study showed that adult’s creative reasoning improved after a 4-day nature immersion trip (again, device-free).

Dr. Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra is the President of Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development, an international, interdisciplinary, nonprofit organization that she founded in 2013 to support and advance objective, high-quality scientific research, identify and nurture talent, educate and inform the public and provide policy makers with actionable information.

info@childrenandscreens.com

http://www.childrenandscreens.com/

Facebook, Instagram: @childrenandscreens Twitter: @childrenscreen

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: