Singer August Alsina Hospitalized After Losing The Ability To Walk

On Monday, August Alsina informed fans why he had to bow out of an Essence Festival gig. In a video shared to his Instagram, the singer told fans that he’s currently hospitalized as his autoimmune disease has made him temporarily unable to walk.

“Hi guys,” August says in the clip, in which he’s laying in a hospital bed. “As you can probably tell I’m in the hospital. So, here’s the stitch. I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. I couldn’t feel my legs and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital.”

He added, “We’re doing a bunch of tests and they’re saying I have some nerve damage going on throughout my body. “It’s like my immune system went on vacation. So, I’m just waiting on it to come back and we can get together and it can do what it do, man.”

In 2017, the singer revealed that the autoimmune disease he suffers has led to multiple incidents, including a moment where he collapsed on stage in 2014. He opened up about the disease on an episode of Red Table Talk, saying that he wants people not to treat him like a “f*ckin’ cancer patient”.

“I have a liver disease, where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself,” he said. “Reality is that I’m sick all the time. I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don’t treat me like I’m a f*ckin’ cancer patient, because I’m not.”

