Tasha Smith Says Michael K. Williams Is ‘The Love Of My Life’

Actress Tasha Smith has inquiring minds wondering if she and actor Michael K. Smith are boo’ed up after she posted a poolside photo of them together on Monday.

While she did not define their relationship, Smith gushed in the caption of the image: “Nothing makes me happier!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.. “The love Of my life @bkbmg this man gives me goose bumps!!!!”

So, what’s really the tea, sis?

Williams, who is best known for his role as Omar in HBO’s “The Wire,” uploaded the same image to his own IG account and captioned it: “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest #lawofattraction,” he wrote.

The Emmy-nominated actor also shared an image of the couple laughing in addition to a video of him enjoying Memorial Day and listening to the Notorious B.I.G. He captioned the post: “The love is real”

As noted by MadameNoire, Smith was previously married to alleged scammer Keith Douglas, but a judge granted her an annulment after it was determined that the three-year marriage was a sham.

Douglas had reportedly been married five times before, had a criminal past he never disclosed to Smith and fathered numerous of children, according to the report.

Meanwhile, several celebrities, including Jill Scott, R&B singer Sevyn Streeter and Naomi Campbell, left heartfelt comments under Tasha and Michael’s posts.

