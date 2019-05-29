CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentGossip

Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams

Leave a comment
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Tasha Smith is in love and beaming. The actress/Tasha Smith Actor’s Workshop owner announced over the weekend that she’s found love with Michael K. Williams and she couldn’t be happier.

“Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love Of my life @bkbmg,” she captioned a coupled up pic of them. “This man gives me goose bumps!”

 

Michael also reposted the pic on his page and wrote: “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest #lawofattraction.”

Now that’s a cute couple.

Tasha and Michael’s new relationship is already well supported. Meagan Good told Tasha in her Instagram comments that she absolutely approves of their coupledom.

Really! They Dated?
35 photos

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Michael K. Williams , Tasha Smith

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close