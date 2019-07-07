Michelle Obama: ‘Choose Your Partners Wisely’ [WATCH]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, as usual, was all glammed up and gorgeous Saturday night at the Essence Festival. But of course, since it was her, the audience was also treated to lots of substance as well.

In a fun keynote convo with CBS’ Gayle King, she dropped some major relationship gems such as the rib-tickler about her first date with former President Barack Obama. She gave women some sage advice about maintaining a healthy marriage and marrying your equal.

“Marriage is a choice you make every day,” Michelle told Gayle and the audience. “You don’t do it because it’s easy. You do it because you believe in it. You believe in the other person.”

“And ladies and gentlemen,” she continued, “that’s why it’s so important to marry somebody that you respect. It’s important to marry somebody who is your equal, and to marry and be with somebody who wants you to win as much as you want them to win.”

Mrs. Obama also made her point with a sports analogy, saying picking a partner is similar to picking players on a team.

“My husband is my teammate. If we are going to win this game together, he has to be strong and he has to be OK with me being strong. I do not want a weak player on my team, nor does he.”

On the other hand, she also gave a warning on what you should avoid when dating.

“Be cautious of the man or woman who wants just the easy person. The person who’s not going to force them to grow, who’s not going to expect them to change, who’s not going to hold them accountable. You wouldn’t pick someone off the bench who is going to show up weak. You want to pick somebody who is going to carry you through. Those are the things that get you over the hard times.”

You can check out the full interview via the player above:

