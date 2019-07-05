Willie Moore Jr Show
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Show First Photo Of Daughter Capri

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa both shared the first photo of their fourth daughter Capri on Thursday, July 4th.

The Mamba kept the caption short and sweet saying, “Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant “KoKo” 6/20/19.”

 

Kobe and Vanesa also both released birth announcements on IG last week. How cute is she in her pink little swaddle? How precious!

This story was originally published on Bossip.com

 

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Show First Photo Of Daughter Capri was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

