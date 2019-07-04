Entertainment
Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The "Love Reunion"

Singer Raheem DeVaughn is back with his 7th studio album The Love Reunion and it is amazing! The new project is saturated with DeVaughn’s signature sound but blends Afro-Latin, Caribbean sounds with what we can come to love with the D.C. native: Sangin’!

In the latest episode of “Voices,” DeVaughn breaks down why he has the word “Love” in all of his albums. We also get an idea about what does the word mean to him. He gives us the song that would be on his “LayList,” and why the “Ballad” is missing from R&B.

He also gives a shoutout so the person who holds down his “Love Life Foundation” and what’s next.

