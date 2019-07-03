Top Of The Morning: Guy’s Big Announcement

07.03.19
Rapper Lil Nas X came out as gay last weekend and some people have been upset. Guy wonders why he chose to come out as soon as he was getting popular, he thinks he should have gotten a few more hits under his belt first. Madelyne suggests that maybe someone was going to out him so he decided to get ahead of the story. Guy can appreciate that pro-activeness and decides to make an announcement of his own…he won the mega millions last week.

