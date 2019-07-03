A child was shot and killed and his father was shot several times in the chest during an apparent home invasion robbery in Spring.

The incident took place just before midnight Tuesday (July 2) at an apartment complex on Trailing Vine Road and Stepinwolf Lane.

2-year-old Ivory West Jr. was shot and killed after two men approached he, his father and another man as they sat in an open garage. According to authorities, the two men immediately opened fire on the three with Ivory being pronounced dead at the scene. His father was shot around nine or ten times in the chest and the father’s friend was shot in the leg.

Both men ran away through the complex and are currently at large.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the crime a senseless act.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more of this type of violence in Harris County lately,’ Gonzalez said. “Where people are shooting without provocation.”

The suspects are described as two black men between the ages of 25 and 35. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Toddler Killed In Attempted Robbery In Spring, TX was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

