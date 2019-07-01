Russ Parr Morning Show
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is not trying to hear any backlash about a resurfaced tweet from 2011 where she used a homophobic slur.

“Aw hell naw! This lil fa—t just pissed me off!” she wrote.

The Houston hot girl said she tweeted that comment when she was in high school and the 8-year-old tweet doesn’t reflect her views today.

“You going this far over a tweet from 2012?” she tweeted even though it was tweeted in 2011. “That obviously meant no harm coming from me in high school. You mfs are sick.”

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper said she previously apologized for the tweets and will not tolerate anymore criticism.

“I’ve already apologized for tweets that obviously do not represent my views now. I don’t do nothing but show love to everyone so just stop.”

By the looks of the replies on Twitter, her fans are far from cancelling her and it’s still going to be a hot girl summer.

 

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

 

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

