Jazzy Report: The Ocean Changes Your Skin

If you’re planning a beach weekend you might want to read this! Swimming in the ocean reportedly changes the population of bacteria on your skin. This change reportedly increases your risk for infection. Studies found that normal bacteria are washed off while ocean bacteria are deposited on the skin. It’s the first study to show that swimming in the ocean affects the bacteria on your skin.

