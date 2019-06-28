Entertainment
Suge Knight’s Son Is A High-End L.A. Realtor With A New Reality TV Show [WATCH]

Is there anything better than watching the rich & famous look at houses you could never afford yourself? The answer is absolutely not. That’s why VH1 is launching a new real estate docu-series on Wednesday, July 31st. Love & Listings opens the doors to the glamorous (and scandalous) lives of Southern California’s best and most ambitious real estate agents in the game as they cater to their celeb clientele.

Watch as your faves like Jermaine DupriJordin SparksAmber RoseRay JBrandy NorwoodLaz Alonso, and more buy and sell their dream homes!

Now what would work be if it didn’t involve a little play? In between closing million-dollar deals, the real drama begins as the lines between business and pleasure start to blur, so grab your popcorn!

 

Among the real estate agents looking to score big? Suge Knight’s son Jacob Knight. Jacob is a real estate mogul in training who is ready to make a name for himself and recover his family’s legacy after years of living in the shadow of his father’s legal troubles.

Joining him is former NFL Linebacker Zac Diles (who is dating none other than Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Kat), veteran agent Erik Miles, newbieAjani Scott, and other names in the L.A. real estate game such as Taylor SchwartzAndrew ClinkscaleSamantha BarrettoSarah ScheperTai Savet, Alexandre Anu, and more!

Catch them all when Love & Listings premieres on Wednesday, July 31st at 9/8c!

