‘Strangers Things 3’; Alfredas Sits Down with Actor David Harbour

Russ Parr Videos
| 06.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Alfredas sits down with actor David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper in the series.

Alfredas , Stranger Things

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close