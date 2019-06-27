Couple On Vacation In Barbados Went On Jet Ski Ride, Then Vanished

A New Jersey couple went missing while going on a jet ski ride during their summer vacation in Barbados.

NBC News reports, Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25 traveled to Barbados on Saturday, June 22, for a week-long vacation. On Monday, the couple rented a jet ski from a local vendor and never returned, according to the Royal Barbados Police.

Once the jet ski operator realized the couple never returned, they contacted other jet ski and boat operators in the area to help search for the two. When Suarez and Devil went out on the jet ski, they were both were reportedly wearing life jackets.

Neither the couple nor their jet ski has been found.

On June 24, the Royal Barbados Police was informed about the couple’s disappearance and they, along with island’s coast guard, conducted an extensive search. A missing person alert was also issued.

Suarez and Devil were reportedly staying at the all-inclusive Discovery Bay Hotel. Management reportedly confirmed to police the couple never returned to the hotel.

Suarez’s sister, Susanna Cruz, posted on Facebook she and her mother were on their way to Barbados.

“We pray to arrive there to some good news about Oscar and Maggie,” Cruz wrote.

Cruz also told The New York Post, “We are worried and overwhelmed,” with concern.

Suarez’s cousin David Monzon told The Post his family can’t believe their worst fears became a reality.

“You hear stories like this, but it never really hits you until it’s your family. We just want answers,” Monzon said.

Monzon said Suarez’s children have been asking for their dad since Monday.

“He never goes a day without FaceTiming his kids,” Monzon said.

Barbados police are asking the public for help in their search for Suarez and Devil and said they are working with the U.S. Embassy to keep the public and relatives of the couple updated on the situation.

