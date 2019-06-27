Charles Barkley Calls Reparations ‘Very Difficult Subject’ – Says Government Should Apologize Instead [Video]

Democrats seem to be trolling voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election with talks of reparations for Black Americans and student loan forgiveness.

There are a number of celebrities who have spoken out in favor of reparations, but when TMZ caught up with former NBA star Charles Barkley, he wasn’t sure a bill — specifically H.R. 40 — which calls for proposals to compensate the descendants of slaves — is the answer. Instead, he believes the government should simply issue an apology.

“It’s a serious subject,” Barkley said of reparations. “It’s a very serious subject…I don’t know how you would do it, that’s the problem. It’s a very serious subject and I don’t think there’s a right or a wrong answer. It can go either way, ’cause I don’t know how you would do that actually.”

“Too many people,” he continued. “I don’t know who would get it, who would not get it.”

Foundational Black Americans need reparations ASAP pic.twitter.com/mV85CCdwGo — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 25, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has argued that slavery “happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible.”

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” he said. “We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president.”

During a hearing at the U.S. House on reparations, activist-author Ta-Nehisi Coates fired back a McConnell, noting how the U.S. paid out pensions to the families of Civil War soldiers “well into this century.” He also called out the treaties made by people who are long dead, which the government still honors.

Barkley noted, “The government should apologize, but that has nothing to do with reparations, and I just don’t know how you would do that.”

