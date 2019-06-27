CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Accountant, Ex-Coach Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scheme

Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California soccer coach and an accountant for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery scheme have pleaded guilty in the sweeping case.

Ali Khosroshahin and Steven Masera pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Khosroshahin, of Fountain Valley, California, was head women’s soccer coach at USC. Authorities say he accepted bribes to get four students designated as soccer recruits even though none played competitive soccer.

Masera, of Folsom, California was an accountant and financial officer for admissions consultant Rick Singer’s foundation, which authorities say was used to funnel the bribes to the coaches and others.

They have both agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the scheme. They are scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Brains Not Bribes: Black Celebs Who Attended Ivy League Schools
8 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ali Khosroshahin , college admissions bribery scheme , racketeering , Steven Masera , University of Southern California

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close